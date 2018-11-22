How to Watch Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson: Streaming, Schedule, Date, Tee Time Info

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will compete in a head-to-head, winner-take-all match on Friday, Nov. 23. "Captial One's The Match: Tiger vs. Phil" is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. ET from Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Woods and Mickelson are set to face off in the first live pay-per-view event in golf history. It's being widely distributed on PPV for a cost of $19.99.

The two will play for a $9 million prize, with some of the earnings being sent to charity. Throughout "The Match," Woods and Mickelson will make special wagers with one another through in-match challenges.

"During the live event competition, both Woods and Mickelson will selectively make side challenges against one another," an official press release states. "For instance, Woods or Mickelson could raise the stakes by challenging the other to a long-drive, closest-to-the-pin or similar competition during a hole as they play their match, with money being donated to the winning golfer’s charity of choice.”

How to watch Friday's match

Date: Friday, Nov. 23

Time: 3 p.m. ET

PPV: B/R Live, DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse

Distributed on the following cable providers: Comcast, Charter, Cox, Verizon, Altice