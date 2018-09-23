Watch Tiger Woods: Tour Championship live stream, Round 4 tee times, odds

Tiger Woods hasn't won a PGA Tour event in five years. That could change for the former Stanford golf star on Sunday.

Woods enters the final round of the Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club with a three-shot lead, meaning that unless he has an epic meltdown, he'll claim his 80th PGA win and, possibly, an eight-figure paycheck. The golf world seems to be rooting for Tiger, the former world No. 1 golfer who could win the $10 million FedEx Cup bonus if he wins the Tour Championship and Justin Rose -- the current top-ranked golfer -- falls to fifth place or lower.

History is on Woods' side, as he's 53-4 in PGA Tour events when holding at least a share of the 54-hole lead, per ESPN. Woods hasn't blown a three-shot-or-more lead in 23 times facing that situation.

Woods' previous PGA Tour win came at the 2013 WGC-Bridgestone Invitational, but he has shown in recent majors that he has shaken his persistent back issues and is returning to form. Oddsmakers certainly believe in Tiger, with Vegas listing him as a -175 favorite to win Sunday. He's also favored to win next year's Masters with 9-1 odds, and should he fulfill those expectations, he'd be three titles shy of Jack Nicklaus' record 18.

While many sports fans will be watching NFL games Sunday, you can bet some will flip the channel to see if Tiger can close out a Tour Championship win. If you're one of those fans, here's how you can watch the Tour Championship, both on TV and online, and below that, we have the final-round tees for your reference.

When: Round starts at 11:30 a.m. ET/8:30 a.m. PT; live TV coverage begins at noon ET/9 a.m. PT

TV channel: Golf Channel (noon ET/9 a.m. PT to 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT), NBC (1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT to 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT)

Live stream: NBC Sports Live

Sunday's tee times

All times Eastern/Pacific

11:45 a.m./8:45 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson

11:55 a.m./8:55 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Bubba Watson

12:05 p.m./9:05 a.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Francesco Molinari

12:15 p.m./9:15 a.m. -- Kevin Na, Patrick Cantlay

12:25 p.m./9:25 a.m. -- Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith

12:35 p.m./9:35 a.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

12:45 p.m./9:45 a.m. -- Marc Leishman, Patton Kizzire

12:55 p.m./9:55 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Hideki Matsuyama

1:05 p.m./10:05 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Webb Simpson

1:15 p.m./10:15 a.m. -- Gary Woodland, Xander Schauffele

1:25 p.m./10:25 a.m. -- Aaron Wise, Dustin Johnson

1:35 p.m./10:35 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Billy Horschel

1:45 p.m./10:45 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Paul Casey

1:55 p.m./10:55 a.m. -- Justin Rose, Kyle Stanley

2:05 p.m./11:05 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods