Watch: Tiger Woods holes second-chance birdie from bunker at Riv's 17th

Golf Channel Digital
Golf Channel

Playing on the opposite side of the leaders Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods gave fans reason to cheer at Riviera's par-5 17th hole.

After failing to escape the greenside bunker with his third shot, Woods stepped up again and delivered, holing his follow-up from the sand for his first birdie of the day.

Woods had bogeyed three of his first seven holes before the hole-out birdie.

