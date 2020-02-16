Watch: Tiger Woods holes second-chance birdie from bunker at Riv's 17th

Playing on the opposite side of the leaders Sunday at the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods gave fans reason to cheer at Riviera's par-5 17th hole.

After failing to escape the greenside bunker with his third shot, Woods stepped up again and delivered, holing his follow-up from the sand for his first birdie of the day.

These two shots from @TigerWoods?



Golf in a nutshell. He can't help but smile.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/mDpFIzYhmB



— PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 16, 2020

Woods had bogeyed three of his first seven holes before the hole-out birdie.