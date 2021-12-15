Watch: Tiger Woods delighted by video comparing son Charlie’s golf mannerisms to his own

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie will be teeing it up once again at the PNC Championship later this week for a two-day, 36-hole event.

It’s huge for a couple of reasons – first, it’s Tiger’s return to competing for the first time since his horrifying car crash.

Second? We get to see the father and son play together, which gave us some amazing highlights last year, showing the similarities between the two, from their swings to their warmups.

In fact, there was a supercut made with all those similarities, and we can’t stop watching a video of Tiger watching that video. It’s a delight:

77 million views. Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧: 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨. 🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

And there’s more of this in store for later in the week.

List

Tiger Woods, Justin Thomas highlight a stacked 2021 PNC Championship field