How to watch Tiger Woods at the 2024 Masters, first round grouping at Augusta National

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Big Cat is back on the course this week with a shot at history at the 2024 Masters.

Tiger Woods will make his 26th appearance at Augusta National this week, where he’s looking to set the all-time record for consecutive Masters cuts made with 24 in a row. The five-time Masters champion tied Fred Couples (1983-2007) and Gary Player (1959-1982) for the current record of 23 at last year’s tournament before he withdrew ahead of the third round.

“Well, this tournament has meant so much to me in my life and my family. I think I’ve been playing here for, what, 29 years now,” Woods said during his pre-tournament press conference on Tuesday. “It’s been a part of my life to have won here as my first major as a pro. Hugging my dad, as you saw; then a full circle in 2019 to hug my son.”

“It has meant a lot to my family. It’s meant a lot to me,” he added. “I always want to keep playing in (the Masters).”

The 15-time major champion will begin his quest for history at 1:24 p.m. ET on Thursday alongside Jason Day and Max Homa in the first round.

Featured group coverage will air on app, as well as on Paramount+. The first-round television broadcast runs from 3-7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. SiriusXM radio will call the action from 2-8 p.m. ET.

Across 25 starts and 96 rounds at the Masters, Woods has a low round of 65 and a scoring average of 71.10. He’s finished inside the top 10 in more than half of his starts (14), 12 of which were top fives.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek