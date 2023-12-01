WATCH: Tiger (70) makes four early birdies, stumbles home

Coming off a 3-over 75, in which he faltered down the stretch on Thursday, Tiger Woods got off to a hot start in Round 2 of the Hero World Challenge. It began with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 1 and 2 at Albany Golf Club as he hit his iron shots inside of 6 feet at both (watch below).

Following a trio of pars, Woods birdied the par-5 sixth and then got to red figures for the tournament with a birdie at the par-4 seventh. Again, he didn't have to make a putt outside of 6 feet on either (watch below).

His front nine could have been even lower as he failed to birdie the par-5 third and the par-5 ninth, with putts inside of 15 feet at both. He turned in 4-under 32 to reach 1 under for the event, five shots off the lead at the time.

The back nine, however, wasn't as kind. After playing his final three holes in the first round in 4 over, Woods came home in 2-over 38 on Friday.

Woods bogeyed the 13th, 15th and 16th hole, before making a 29-footer for birdie at the par-3 17th.

Woods finished 36 holes of the no-cut event at 1 over par. He's currently eight shots off the lead.