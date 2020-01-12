Watch: Tiger caddies for son Charlie in junior tournament
Junior golf tournaments can often be intimidating, even those without Tiger and Charlie Woods. But imagine showing up with the two of them there.
Footage surfaced late Saturday night of Charlie on the range before a 9-hole junior event in South Florida, with Tiger analyzing the picturesque (!) action from his 10-year-old son.
Imagine strolling up to a junior event ... only to see Charlie Woods put on a STRIPE SHOW while Daddy Caddie Tiger looks on pic.twitter.com/T54Y4aCLBr
— Ryan Lavner (@RyanLavnerGC) January 12, 2020
For over 23 years, Tiger has been on the playing side of things, but flipped the script to caddie for Charlie. Can't imagine any other kid in the field had a better caddie.
🚨🔥🐐• #NEW: A Tiger sighting this afternoon in Jupiter at Club Med Academies. Appears to be in golf clothes and caddying for Charlie 👀 #TigerWoods (via Club Med Academy / CMAGolf on Twitter).
Charlie went on to fire a 5-over 41, and although he didn't take home the title, there's no doubt the trophy case will be filling up sooner rather than later with that swing and his genes.
Even more exciting, at the Sandpiper Bay Tournament....Tiger Woods!! His son was playing and Shayaan beat him! That's Shayaan standing next to Tiger Woods! And Tiger Woods as his son's caddy in the next picture! What an exciting day for Dr. Kim and his family! #sunrisefacialandoralsurgery #golf #tournament #tigerwoods #tigerwoodsson #celebritygolf #sandpipergolftournament
I was so lucky this morning, to cross the path of Tiger woods and his son, before my tee off!! . . . . . #tigerwoods #kidsgolf #golfforlife #nikegolf #twspot
As for Tiger, he's set to return to action himself in two weeks to make his 2020 debut at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines where he's won eight times.