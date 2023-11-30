How to watch Thursday Night Football: Seahawks vs. Cowboys, plus odds and predictions

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard and Washington Commanders safety Jartavius Martin in action during the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium.

Week 13 of the NFL season kicks off with a matchup between two playoff hopefuls, the Dallas Cowboys (8-3) and the Seattle Seahawks (6-5).

Both teams played on Thanksgiving in Week 12, with the Cowboys beating the Washington Commanders, 45-10. The Seahawks, however, fell to the San Francisco 49ers, 31-13.

The Seahawks are entering must-win territory right now. While Seattle still holds the sixth-seed in the NFC, they are only a game ahead of 10th-place New Orleans. With the 49ers and Eagles on schedule for the 'Hawks in Weeks 14 and 15, there is a decent chance that Seattle could fall two games below .500 in the blink of an eye.

Dallas' playoff positioning is safer than Seattle's, but if the Cowboys have any hope of keeping pace with the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East, they need to gain at least one game. While both teams face each other again in Week 14, there may not be a better time to gain a game than this week when the Eagles take on the San Francisco 49ers, a rematch of the 2023 NFC Championship Game.

Clearly, this game is pivotal for both Seattle's and Dallas's paths to the playoffs. Here's how to watch.

How to watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks:

When: Thursday, November 30

Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Stream: NFL+

How to watch: Click here for information on an Amazon Prime Video subscription

NFL Week 13: Cowboys vs. Seahawks lines, betting trends

The Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Seahawks, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday evening:

Spread: Cowboys (-9.5)

Moneyline: Cowboys (-450); Seahawks (+340)

Over/under: 46

Predictions:

Sportsbook Wire: Take Dallas ML

Sportsbook Wire writes that while Seattle has won four of the last five meetings between these teams, the home team has won three straight. Furthermore, Dallas is 5-0 ATS at home this season, just one of two teams to be undefeated ATS at home this year (Tennessee). That said, Seattle is 3-2 ATS on the road this year. Only 12 other teams are above .500 ATS on the road. Therefore, the Dallas moneyline is probably the safest bet.

Sports Illustrated: Take Dallas ML

Writer Bri Amaranthus put it simply, "Metcalf has three touchdowns on the season while [Dallas's] Daron Bland has five as a defensive player." Amaranthus even pointed out that Metcalf joked about the subject during a conversation with the media earlier this week. Even Seattle is aware of how underwhelming their passing attack has been this year.

Fox Sports: Dallas 31, Seattle 15

Fox Sports claims that based on the moneyline and how much they are favored by Dallas has a 77.3 percent chance to win. They also pointed out that Dallas is 4-1 ATS in games this season where the Cowboys are favored by seven or more points.

Athlon: Dallas 31, Seattle 15

Athlon reports that Seattle has just one win this year in games where they are the underdog. This game will be the second game in a row where the Seahawks are underdogs by more than a touchdown. Figuring how poorly that first one went, it's not hard to see why Dallas is the heavy favorite.

Fantasy News:

Tony Pollard has been hot as of late, scoring two touchdowns over the last two weeks after being held out of the end zone since Week 1. The good times should continue against a Seattle defense that has surrendered 20 or more non-PPR points to opposing running backs in four of their last five games.

CeeDee Lamb meanwhile will likely be shadowed by standout rookie Devon Witherspoon. Lamb has been too hot to be stopped as of late, but his performance could be underwhelming given what he has been able to accomplish in recent weeks.

Jake Ferguson is a sit this week barring you have a decent option aside from him. The Seahawks have only allowed opposing tight ends to score 2.7 and 6.8 PPR fantasy points over the last two weeks. When the Dallas offense is cooking, anyone can score, and while that could mean good news for Ferguson, he only recorded one reception a week ago in a game where the Cowboys scored 45 points. That doesn't bode well for his chances of finding the end zone in blowouts, like this game definitely could be.

On the Seattle side of the ball, there aren't too many favorable matchups. The best matchups belong to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. Not only are each of these players tremendously talented, but the Washington Commanders wide receivers just put up 42.9 PPR fantasy points. The pair should get a ton of looks if Seattle falls behind early.

DO NOT START KENNETH WALKER, ZACH CHARBONNET, OR GENO SMITH! The Cowboys have been phenomenal against quarterbacks and running backs all season long. Not only is Walker questionable, but he is also averaging less than three yards per carry over his last three games (32 carries for 97 yards). Charbonnet has shown promise when given feature-back usage, but his is barely averaging over four. Dallas's defense is allowing just 3.78 yards per rush on the season. That combo is very poor for any Walker and Charbonnet owners.

