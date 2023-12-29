WATCH: A throwback to the last time Wisconsin took down LSU

On throwback Thursday, ESPN Madison threw it back to the last time Wisconsin beat LSU as the Badgers shocked then-No. 5 LSU at Lambeau Field to open their season.

Former Wisconsin linebacker Chris Orr also had some choice words for the dirty hit that an LSU offensive lineman decided to take on after a game-sealing interception by former Badger D’Cota Dixon. The Badgers came into the game as massive underdogs against a top-five team, but thanks to a 47-yard field goal by Rafael Gaglianone, the Badgers escaped with a 16-14 win and some cheap hits afterwards. Check out the winning play from back in September of 2016:

We really should’ve jumped this o lineman fr https://t.co/t7LKLj7Ec8 — Chris Orr (@Chris_Guwap) December 28, 2023

