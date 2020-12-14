Watch all three of A Lim Kim's closing birdies to win the U.S. Women's Open
A Lim Kim stood at even par, trailing U.S. Women's Open leader Amy Olson by two shots, through 15 holes. Three holes later, she was 3 under par, leading by one and on her way to her first major title.
Here's a look at Kim's improbable birdie-birdie-birdie finish at Champions Golf Club.
Par-3 16th
From 178 yards, Kim hit her tee shot inside 3 feet.
A Lim Kim birdies to take solo second at USWO
Par-4 17th
After a perfect tee shot, Kim stuck her approach shot to a foot.
A Lim Kim birdies into U.S. Women's Open lead
Par-4 18th
Following another great tee shot, Kim hit her second shot to 10 feet and converted what proved to be the game-winner.
WHAT A FINISH!
A Lim Kim with birdies on 16, 17 *and* 18 to take the outright lead at the 75th #USWomensOpen#WomenWorthWatching pic.twitter.com/gqe0UNkVqj
— U.S. Women's Open (USGA) (@uswomensopen) December 14, 2020