Watch all three of A Lim Kim's closing birdies to win the U.S. Women's Open

A Lim Kim stood at even par, trailing U.S. Women's Open leader Amy Olson by two shots, through 15 holes. Three holes later, she was 3 under par, leading by one and on her way to her first major title.

Here's a look at Kim's improbable birdie-birdie-birdie finish at Champions Golf Club.

Par-3 16th

From 178 yards, Kim hit her tee shot inside 3 feet.

A Lim Kim birdies to take solo second at USWO

Par-4 17th

After a perfect tee shot, Kim stuck her approach shot to a foot.

A Lim Kim birdies into U.S. Women's Open lead

Par-4 18th

Following another great tee shot, Kim hit her second shot to 10 feet and converted what proved to be the game-winner.