Watch Thompson's game-winner hilariously make adorable Kings fan cry

The budding rivalry between the Warriors and Kings kept NBA fans on the edge of their seats this week, courtesy of yet another nail-biting matchup.

And after Klay Thompson gave Golden State a one-point victory over Sacramento with his game-winning bucket Wednesday night at Chase Center, some Kings fans took it harder than others -- including one young basketball enthusiast who couldn't believe her favorite team's last-second loss.

Klay Game Winner Making kids cry 😭



this is their villain origin story pic.twitter.com/nL9BTJyE5g — chano (@chanodesigns) November 3, 2023

Just before Thompson's late-game heroics, the young Kings fan and her family member led a "Light the beam!" chant after Sacramento big man Domantas Sabonis hit a go-ahead jumper with 16 seconds left in the game.

But one half of the Splash Brothers played spoiler to their Sacramento party -- an all-too-common sight for Warriors opponents, and especially the Kings as of late.

KILLA KLAY 🥶🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/c108eHo46M — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 2, 2023

Luckily for this young Kings fan, Sabonis and Co. will get a chance to make up for those tears when they take on the Warriors again in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Nov. 28 at Golden 1 Center.

