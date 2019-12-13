Watch: Thomas miffed after Internationals don't concede putt

Justin Thomas doesn't appreciate having to putt gimmes.

The American star let the Internationals know that during his Presidents Cup fourball match Saturday at Royal Melbourne.

After pitching to 3 feet on the par-4 11th hole, Thomas had the short birdie putt left to win the hole and give he and Rickie Fowler a 3-up lead over Marc Leishman and Haotong Li. Expecting the Internationals to conceded the putt, Thomas was unhappy that no such concession happened.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After sinking the putt, Thomas looked at his competitors and used his putter as a measuring stick to show the putt was inside the leather.

When your buddy doesn't give you the gimme putt 😆#PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/qod9ZJHJdB — Golf Channel (@GolfChannel) December 13, 2019

It's unclear why the Internationals didn't give Thomas the putt. Earlier in the hole, Leishman asked an official to have Thomas mark his ball to prevent a potential backstop while Fowler prepared to play his second shot into the green.

And on the second hole of the match, Thomas called out Li for playing out of turn and forced Li to replay his shot. The Internationals ended up losing the hole.