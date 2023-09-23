Watch: Thomas Fidone extends the lead for Nebraska
Nebraska has seemingly put this game away with a 30-yard catch and run by Thomas Fidone from Heinrich Haarberg. This was Fidone’s first reception of the game A defensive stop up next would almost ensure the Huskers go to 2-2 on the year.
Watch the touchdown below from FOX College Football’s Twitter page.
Another one for the Cornhuskers 🌽
A wide open @ThomasFidone finds the end zone for a @HuskerFootball touchdown ‼️ pic.twitter.com/PViTvhK7Lk
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 23, 2023