Watch: Thomas Fidone extends the lead for Nebraska

Deen Worley

Nebraska has seemingly put this game away with a 30-yard catch and run by Thomas Fidone from Heinrich Haarberg. This was Fidone’s first reception of the game A defensive stop up next would almost ensure the Huskers go to 2-2 on the year.

Watch the touchdown below from FOX College Football’s Twitter page.

