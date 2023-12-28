Watch: Third time is the charm for Rutgers football, take 7-0 lead with a ‘tush push’

BRONX, N.Y. — Rutgers football got on the board early in the Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl, a one-yard ‘tush push’ by quarterback Gavin Wimsatt good enough for a 7-0 lead over Miami.

The 13-play, 75-yard drive on the game’s opening possession was vintage stuff from Rutgers. Taking 8:06 off the clock, the drive featured 11 rushing plays for 59 yards.

Rutgers ran the ball hard and physically, controlling the line of scrimmage on the drive.

For Wimsatt, it was his tenth rushing touchdown of the season. He came into the season without a rushing touchdown.

It was the third time in the goal line situation that Rutgers trotted out the ‘tush push’ formation. It turned out to be the charm as the Scarlet Knights got the ball across the goal line for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead over Miami with 6:54 left in the first quarter.

🏈TOUCHDOWN #RUTGERS!🏈 If at first you don’t succeed, try the tush push two more times! @GavinWimsatt punches it in from the one yard line for the score! 👉 https://t.co/bHYW1RZHRB pic.twitter.com/yvB16WZaAI — Rutgers Scarlet Knights | TheKnightReport.Net (@RutgersRivals) December 28, 2023

Rutgers came into the Pinstripe Bowl 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten). They lost their last four regular season games.

