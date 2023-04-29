Watch: Third-round pick Tucker Kraft gets the call from Packers

The Green Bay Packers used the 78th overall pick in the 2023 draft to select South Dakota State tight end Tucker Kraft.

His wait to be drafted ended when the Packers gave him a call in the third round on Friday night, creating an emotional moment at his draft party in Timber Lake, South Dakota.

“I am just ready to rep that green and yellow,” Kraft said on the phone while talking to someone in Green Bay.

Here’s when Kraft got the call, via the South Dakota State football account on Twitter:

Here’s another video from the party:

Tucker Kraft is a Green Bay Packer. It’s great to be a Timber Lake Panther. #NflDraft pic.twitter.com/5aKD6LMTAD — Ryan Deal (@RyanDeal_605) April 29, 2023

Both videos end with a massive celebration at the party when Kraft’s name is announced on the live broadcast.

Kraft caught 99 passes at South Dakota State. He was a two-time All-American and a one-time national champion. In Green Bay, Kraft will team with second-round pick Luke Musgrave and give the Packers a dynamic pair of tight ends.

