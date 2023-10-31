WATCH: Third Badgers MBB player cracks Katz top 22

The Badgers men’s basketball team is set for an exhibition matchup with UW-Stevens Point on Wednesday (Nov. 1) and another one of their players was ranked within Andy Katz’s Top 22 players in the Big Ten.

Tyler Wahl has returned to Madison for a fifth season, coming in at number six on the Big Ten analyst’s list. The 6-foot-9 forward averaged 11.3 points per game and a career-high 6.3 rebounds while appearing in 32 games, all of which he started.

Wahl joins teammates Chucky Hepburn (15) and Connor Essegian (16) within Katz’s top 22 player countdown.

Wisconsin will have their entire starting lineup back from last year while also adding guard AJ Storr from St. John’s and freshman big man Nolan Winter, amongst others.

Another @BadgerMBB star slides into the 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝘇 𝟮𝟮. 💪@tjwahl01 takes the No. 6 spot on @TheAndyKatz's Top Players Countdown: pic.twitter.com/zYlXDsNetg — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) October 31, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire