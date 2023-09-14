How to watch Texas-Wyoming: Start time, TV broadcast and more stories to know

The Longhorns football team runs onto the field for the start of the game against Alabama at Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday September 10, 2022.

Texas got its signature win of the Steve Sarkisian era vs. Alabama last week with a 34-24 win. Quinn Ewers got his revenge from 2022's 20-19 loss, throwing for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

Expectations for the undefeated Longhorns are rising even higher now that they have met the challenge and beaten a legitimate SEC opponent. Facing Wyoming this Saturday, Texas will be looking to legitimize its claim as a top team in college football by defeating an opponent that they should beat, as Wyoming is not ranked in the AP Top 25.

However, the Cowboys aren't a bad team by any means. They upset Texas Tech to open the season 35-33 in overtime, with quarterback Andrew Peasley scoring the winning touchdown in overtime. They are also 2-0, recently leaving Portland State with a 31-17 win. Texas will also debut its burnt orange floodlights at DKR Stadium.

Here's how to watch the matchup and other stories to read before the game.

How to watch Texas vs. Wyoming

Location: Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium

TV: Longhorn Network

Time: 7:00 p.m. CT

