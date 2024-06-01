How to watch Texas vs Texas A&M in NCAA baseball regional

The Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies will be giving the fans a little preview of the 2025 college baseball season when the two will be SEC foes. These two teams met once this season already, it didn’t go the way of the Horns but retribution will be on their minds.

Both teams used 7-run innings on Friday to set up this Lone Star Showdown on Saturday night under the bright lights. Back in March, these teams met in Austin, Texas, where the Aggies won 9-2.

How to watch, listen, and stream Texas vs A&M

Date: Saturday, Jun. 1

Time: 8 p.m. CT

Location: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here) | ESPN+ (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Texas A&M Aggies Series History

Overall, these teams have met quite a bit despite not being conference foes since 2012. Since 2005, Texas is 25-15 against A&M. The Aggies have on the winning side over the last several games, winning five of the last six matchups.

Texas Longhorns Team Leaders

Batting Leader: Jared Thomas (.354)

Doubles Leader: Jalin Flores (22)

Home Run Leader: Max Belyeu and Jalin Flores (18)

RBI Leader: Jalin Flores (56)

Wins: Max Grubbs (6)

ERA: Grant Fontenot (2.45)

Texas A&M Aggies Team Leaders

Batting Leader: Jackson Appel (.325)

Doubles Leader: Jace LaViolette (15)

Home Run Leader: Jace LaViolette (28)

RBI Leader: Jace LaViolette (74)

Wins: Ryan Prager (8)

ERA: Brad Rudis (1.59)

