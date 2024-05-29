How to watch Texas vs Stanford in the Women’s College World Series

The Texas Longhorns softball team is preparing for first pitch of the Women’s College World Series. Head coach Mike White has made it known that he isn’t a fan of having the games in Oklahoma but it will have to do for now.

The first game of the WCWS will begin with the Alabama Crimson Tide taking on the UCLA Bruins at Devon Park at 11 a.m. CT. Game 2 will feature the Duke Blue Devils facing off with the Oklahoma Sooners.

At 6 p.m. CT on Thursday, the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns will take on No. 8 seeded Stanford Cardinal. The winner of this game will move on to take on the winner of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Florida Gators.

How to watch, listen, and stream Game 3

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Date: Thursday, May 30

Time: 6 pm CT

Location: OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Texas Longhorns Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Stanford Cardinal Series History

SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas and Stanford have met seven times since 2006 including two meetings in 2024. Texas beat Stanford 9-2 in Clearwater, Florida, on Feb. 16 before dropping a home matchup with the Cardinal over a week later in eight innings, 4-3.

Overall, Texas leads the series 5-2.

Texas Longhorns team leaders

Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Batting Leader: Reese Atwood (.435)

Doubles Leader: Viviana Martinez (18)

Home Run Leader: Reese Atwood (23)

RBI Leader: Reese Atwood (90)

Wins: Teagan Kavan (18)

ERA: Citlaly Gutierrez (1.79)

Stanford Cardinal team leaders

Gary Cosby Jr.-The Tuscaloosa News

Batting Leader: Emily Jones (.337)

Doubles Leader: Caelan Koch, Aly Kaneshiro (11)

Home Run Leader: Aly Kaneshiro (11)

RBI Leader: Aly Kaneshiro (41)

Wins: NiJaree Canady (22)

ERA: NiJaree Canady (0.65)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire