How to watch Texas vs Stanford in the Women’s College World Series

On Monday the Texas Longhorns look to punch their ticket to the Women’s College World Series championship finals. All they have to do is beat Stanford again.

The Longhorns could get revenge for the 2022 Women’s College World Series when the Oklahoma Sooners swept Texas in. the best of three championship final.

Before Texas gets to the rematch, they must get through Stanford once again. The Horns will likely call on Teagan Kavan to pitch. She was stellar against the Cardinal in the opening game for Texas in the Women’s College World Series.

How to watch, listen, and stream Texas vs Stanford

Date: Monday Jun. 3

Time: 6 pm CT

Location: OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN2

Radio: Texas Longhorns Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Stanford Cardinal Series History

For the second time since Thursday, Texas and Stanford will face off in the Women’s College World Series. The Horns got the better of NiJaree Canady en route to the 4-0 victory.

Overall, the series is tied 6-2.

Texas Longhorns team leaders

Batting Leader: Reese Atwood (.431)

Doubles Leader: Viviana Martinez (18)

Home Run Leader: Reese Atwood (23)

RBI Leader: Reese Atwood (90)

Wins: Teagan Kavan (19)

ERA: Citlaly Gutierrez (1.79)

Batting Leader: Emily Jones (.330)

Doubles Leader: Aly Kaneshiro (12)

Home Run Leader: Aly Kaneshiro, Ava Gall (11)

RBI Leader: Aly Kaneshiro (41)

Wins: NiJaree Canady (23)

ERA: NiJaree Canday (0.74)

