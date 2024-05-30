How to watch Texas vs Louisiana in NCAA baseball regional

The Texas Longhorns baseball team is looking to bounce back from two losses in the Big 12 tournament as they open NCAA Tournament regional play against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Friday in College Station, Texas.

First pitch between the Longhorns and Ragin’ Cajuns in Game 2 of the regional is set for 4 p.m. CT, after No. 3 overall seed Texas A&M plays Grambling at 11 a.m. in Game 1 of region play.

How to watch, listen, and stream Game 2

Date: Friday, May 31

Time: 4 p.m. CT

Location: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Series History

Texas and Louisiana have met nine times since 2010, including a 6-3 Texas victory in the Coral Gables regional last season.

The Longhorns lead the overall series 6-3.

Texas Longhorns Team Leaders

Batting Leader: Jared Thomas (.355)

Doubles Leader: Jalin Flores (22)

Home Run Leader: Max Belyeu (18)

RBI Leader: Max Belyeu (53)

Wins: Max Grubbs, Gage Boehm, Charlie Hurley (5)

ERA: Grant Fontenot, Cade O’Hara (2.45)

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Team Leaders

Batting Leader: Kyle DeBarge, Trey LeFleur (.361)

Doubles Leader: Kyle DeBarge (17)

Home Run Leader: Kyle DeBarge (21)

RBI Leader: Kyle DeBarge (67)

Wins: LP Langevin (6)

ERA: Andrew Herrmann (2.90)

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire