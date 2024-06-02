How to watch Texas vs Louisiana in an elimination game in the College Station Regional

It all comes down to this game for the Texas Longhorns baseball team looking to avoid elimination from the NCAA baseball tournament. They must win a rematch with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns to get a second shot at Texas A&M after the 4-2 loss in extra innings.

Louisiana has already played in one elimination game needing a win over Grambling to get a shot at redemption against the Longhorns. The Ragin’ Cajuns took care of business with a 12-5 win over the Tigers.

First pitch between the Longhorns and Ragin’ Cajuns in Game 5 of the regional is set for 2 p.m. CT. The winner will play again on Sunday night where they will face off with regional host Texas A&M at 7 p.m. CT.

How to watch, listen, and stream Game 5

Date: Sunday, Jun. 2

Time: 2 p.m. CT

Location: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas

TV: ESPN2/ESPN+

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Series History

This marks the second meeting in three days between the Longhorns and Ragin’ Cajuns. In the first meeting, Texas used a seven-run inning to take care of Louisiana.

The Longhorns lead the overall series 7-3.

Texas Longhorns Team Leaders

Batting Leader: Jared Thomas (.351)

Doubles Leader: Jalin Flores (22)

Home Run Leader: Max Belyeu, Jalin Flores (18)

RBI Leader: Jalin Flories (56)

Wins: Max Grubbs (6)

ERA: Grant Fontenot (2.45)

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Team Leaders

Batting Leader: Kyle DeBarge (.360)

Doubles Leader: Kyle DeBarge (18)

Home Run Leader: Kyle DeBarge (21)

RBI Leader: Kyle DeBarge (71)

Wins: LP Langevin, Andrew Herrmann (6)

ERA: Andrew Herrmann (3.09)

