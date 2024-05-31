How to watch Texas vs Florida in the Women’s College World Series

On Saturday the Texas Longhorns look to make it a perfect 2-0 start in the Women’s College World Series when they face off with the Florida Gators. Both teams saw their ace throw complete game shutouts. Texas freshman Teagan Kavan allowed just one hit, while her Florida counterpart Keagan Rothrock gave up just a pair of hits.

The winner of this matchup of future conference foes will move on and await the winner of the elimination bracket on Jun. 3 at 6 p.m. CT. The loser will face the winner of the Oklahoma State Cowgirls and Stanford Cardinal on Jun. 2 at 6 p.m. CT.

How to watch, listen, and stream Texas vs Florida

Date: Saturday, Jun. 1

Time: 6 pm CT

Location: OGE Energy Field at Devon Park in Oklahoma City

TV: ESPN

Radio: Texas Longhorns Radio Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)

Texas Longhorns vs Florida Gators Series History

This is a matchup that hasn’t happened on a softball field since 2013, almost 11 years later to the date, Texas and Florida will face off. UT won 3-0 on that day thanks to pitching from Blaire Luna and the three-run homer from Kim Bruins. They have met two other times, it just didn’t happen in Oklahoma City in the Women’s College World Series.

Overall, the series is tied 2-2.

Texas Longhorns team leaders

Batting Leader: Reese Atwood (.430)

Doubles Leader: Viviana Martinez (18)

Home Run Leader: Reese Atwood (23)

RBI Leader: Reese Atwood (90)

Wins: Teagan Kavan (19)

ERA: Citlaly Gutierrez (1.79)

Florida Gators team leaders

Batting Leader: Korbe Otis (.447)

Doubles Leader: Skylar Wallace (18)

Home Run Leader: Reagan Walsh (17)

RBI Leader: Jocelyn Erickson (80)

Wins: Keagan Rothrock (31)

ERA: Keagan Rothrock (2.36)

