How to watch Texas vs. Arizona in elimination game of WCWS on Sunday

No. 1 Oklahoma proved to be too much for Texas in their second game of the Women’s College World Series on Saturday, forcing the Longhorns into the loser’s bracket to face Arizona on Sunday evening.

Texas fell to Oklahoma 7-2, while Arizona stayed alive on Friday with a 3-1 win over Oregon State. The winner of the Texas vs. Arizona game on Sunday will advance to face Oklahoma State with a trip to the Women’s College World Series finals on the line.

Here’s how to tune in to Texas’ elimination game against Arizona.

Date: Sunday, June 5

Time: 6 p.m. CT

TV Channel: ESPN2

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network – 104.9 The Horn

