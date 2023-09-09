How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Oregon in home opener
It's been nearly three decades since the Texas Tech football team had a game of this magnitude. The Red Raiders are set to host 13th-ranked Oregon, the highest ranked non-conference team to visit Lubbock since 1994. Texas Tech (0-1) will see a sellout crowd in Jones AT&T Stadium welcome the Ducks (1-0).
How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Oregon
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium
TV: FOX
Records: Oregon 1-0, Texas Tech 0-1
Rankings (AP/USA TODAY Coaches Poll): Oregon 13/13; Texas Tech receiving votes/receiving votes
Last game: Oregon 81, Portland State 7; Wyoming 35, Texas Tech 33 (2OT)
Last meeting: Oregon 16, Texas Tech 13 in 1992 at Eugene, Oregon
Line: Oregon by 6 1/2
Game guarantee: Texas Tech to pay Oregon $400,000 by March 1. Contract signed in June 2016.
Preparation for Texas Tech vs. Oregon
