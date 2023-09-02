How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Wyoming in season opener

For the first time since 2013, the Texas Tech football team is opening the season away from home. The Red Raiders head to Laramie, Wyoming to take on the Wyoming Cowboys. Fans are looking for big things out of Tech in Joey McGuire's second season as head coach.

This will mark Tech's first trip to Wyoming since 1991.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Wyoming

More: Scouting reports & predictions

When: 6:30 p.m. CDT Saturday

Where: War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, Wyoming

TV: CBS

Records in 2023: Texas Tech 8-5, 5-4 in the Big 12; Wyoming 7-6, 5-3 in the Mountain West

Rankings (AP/AFCA USA TODAY coaches poll): Texas Tech receiving votes/24; Wyoming unranked in both.

Line: Texas Tech by 14. Over-under: 52 points.

Game guarantee: Wyoming to pay Texas Tech $300,000.

Preparation for Texas Tech vs. Wyoming

High hopes: Tyler Shough sees 'Hall of Fame' potential in Texas Tech football receiver Jerand Bradley

Injury report: 2 Texas Tech football players to miss Wyoming game with injuries

Rivalries never die: Don Williams: Credit Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire for doing his part to enliven Tech-UT

More: Week 1 Big 12 football power rankings: Texas, Oklahoma swan songs begin

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Wyoming in season opener