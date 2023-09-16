How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Tarleton State
The Texas Tech football team (0-2) is still in search of its first win of the 2023 and will try to get on track when it hosts Tarleton State (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in Jones AT&T Stadium. This is the second home sellout for the Red Raiders of the young season with a crowd of 56,200 expected for the encounter.
When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Jones AT&T Stadium
TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Records: Tarleton State 2-0, Texas Tech 0-2
Rankings (AP/USA TODAY Coaches Poll): Both teams unranked
Last game: Tarleton State 52, North Alabama 31; Oregon 38, Texas Tech 30
Last meeting: First meeting
Line: No line
Game guarantee: Texas Tech to pay Tarleton State $475,000.
Preparation for Texas Tech vs. Tarleton State
