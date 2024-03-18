How to watch Texas Tech basketball vs. NC State in 2024 NCAA Tournament: TV, time

The Texas Tech basketball team begins its run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament Thursday in PPG Paints Arena at Pittsburgh.

The Red Raiders (23-10) will try to have an extensive March Madness stay, but will first need to take care of the NC State Wolfpack (22-14) in their first-round game.

How to watch Texas Tech basketball vs. NC State in NCAA Tournament

Date: Thursday, March 21

Location : PPG Paints Arena

Start time: 8:40 p.m. CT

TV: CBS (Fubo — includes free trial — or Paramount+)

Last games: Houston 82, Texas Tech 59; NC State 84, North Carolina 76

Texas Tech basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 23-10

Nov. 8: Texas A&M-Commerce (W 73-46)

Nov. 12: San Jose State (W 56-42)

Nov. 16: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (W 73-64)

Nov. 22: vs. Villanova in Battle 4 Atlantis (L 85-69)

Nov. 23: vs. Northern Iowa in Battle 4 Atlantis (W 72-70)

Nov. 24: vs. Michigan in Battle 4 Atlantis (W 73-57)

Nov. 30: at Butler (L 103-95, OT)

Dec. 6: Omaha (W 87-58)

Dec. 12: Oral Roberts (W 82-76)

Dec. 16: vs. Vanderbilt at Fort Worth (W 76-54)

Dec. 21: UT Arlington (W 77-66)

Dec. 28: Sam Houston (W 96-60)

Jan. 1: North Alabama (W 85-57)

Jan. 6: at Texas* (W 78-67)

Jan. 9: Oklahoma State* (W 90-73)

Jan. 13: Kansas State* (W 60-59)

Jan. 17: at Houston* (L 77-54)

Jan. 20: BYU* (W 85-78)

Jan. 27: at Oklahoma* (W 85-84)

Jan. 30: at TCU* (L 85-78)

Feb. 3: Cincinnati* (L 75-72)

Feb. 6: at Baylor* (L 79-73)

Feb. 10: UCF* (W 66-59)

Feb. 12: Kansas* (W 79-50)

Feb. 17: at Iowa State* (L 82-74)

Feb. 20: TCU* (W 82-81)

Feb. 24: at UCF* (L 75-61)

Feb. 27: Texas* (L 81-69)

March 2: at West Virginia* (W 81-70)

March 5: at Oklahoma State* (W 75-58)

March 9: Baylor* (W 78-68)

Big 12 Tournament (Quarterfinals) — March 14: BYU (W 81-67)

Big 12 Tournament (Semifinals) — March 15: Houston (L 82-59)

*Big 12 game

