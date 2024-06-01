WATCH: Texas SS Jalin Flores’ grand slam gives Texas 10-2 lead

The Texas Longhorns were in a close battle with the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for all of four innings. The game was competitive until Texas shortstop Jalin Flores launched a grand slam over the left field wall.

Flores stepped to the plate with a 6-2 Longhorns lead. The power hitting shortstop then took a mistake pitch out of the park.

The Texas infielder has developed into an impressive hitter after a tough showing last season. The San Antonio (TX) player improved from a .175 batting average to .345 with 17 home runs on the year including 39 extra base hits.

The Longhorns’ batting order is strong, but has been particularly good in its first NCAA tournament game of 2024. With a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies on the line, Texas broke out the bats for an explosive start to the game.

Through five innings Texas led Louisiana, 10-4. The ‘Horns will look to stay hot at the plate for the remainder of the College Station regional.

Adios Pelota! Take a 360 foot jog my friend pic.twitter.com/THBLJUoYfS — Longhorns Wire (@LonghornsWire) May 31, 2024

