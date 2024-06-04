WATCH: Texas softball's Alyssa Washington dives in for wild winning run vs. Stanford

When Texas outfielder Ashton Maloney put down a bunt against Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady on Monday night, it looked like Alyssa Washington didn't have a shot at making it from third to home.

Texas infielder Alyssa Washington (11) rounds third base as the Longhorns play Houston Christian at McCombs Field on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Canady recovered quickly to toss the ball back to her catcher with Washington barely halfway home. In the seventh inning amid an intense pitchers' duel between Canady and Teagan Kavan, it looked like the shutout would continue.

This is the Women's College World Series, though. Washington decided to make some magic happen instead.

"It was just whatever it takes in that moment," Washington said. "You just need that one run in games like this."

The Longhorns' captain scored the winning run of the game with her slide and pushed her team into the Women's College World Series Final. The leader of the locker room, she'll be critical for the Longhorns as they play in their second championship in three years, having lost to Oklahoma in 2022.

On Wednesday, UT will face the winner of Tuesday's 1 p.m. elimination game between Oklahoma and Florida.

