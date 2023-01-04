WATCH: Texas signee Derek Williams picks off Oklahoma’s Jackson Arnold

Derek Williams is making his mark on the Under Armor All-America Bowl in Orlando. The five-star safety picked off Elite 11 winner and five-star quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Texas fans hope the interception is the first of many for Williams, and hopefully not his last against Arnold. The opposing quarterback signed his letter of intent to play for The University of Oklahoma.

Texas was a big winner in signing Williams, who hails from Louisiana. He joins the No. 1 overall recruit Arch Manning as players crossing the Louisiana border to play football in Texas from the 2023 class.

Poaching two five-star players from the Pelican State was no small feat for Steve Sarkisian and company. They figure to make a huge contribution, perhaps sooner rather than later.

Williams is the No. 3 safety and No. 40 overall player in the On3 consensus. With a void at safety, look for the Louisiana native to compete for a starting role next year.

Texas signee Derek Williams gets in on the action with an INT! #HookEm signees making plays all over in Orlando | @Horns247 pic.twitter.com/V5uJknHE2x — Hudson Standish (@247Hudson) January 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire