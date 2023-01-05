WATCH: Texas signee Anthony Hill delivers big hit during All-American Bowl practice

Texas signee Anthony Hill is looking the part at All-American Bowl practices this week in San Antonio.

The five-star linebacker delivered a big hit during the third day of practice on Thursday. Hill signed with the Longhorns on Dec. 21 and is rated the No. 1 linebacker in the country for the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports.

Hill is one of Texas’ early enrollees expected to arrive on campus in January. He will be joined by fellow class members Arch Manning, Johntay Cook, Cedric Baxter, DeAndre Moore, Maalik Muhammad and several others.

Texas’ 2023 class will very likely play a crucial role in the program’s success moving forward.

Texas backer signee Anthony Hill with the huge hit in today’s practice. @MattGalatzan pic.twitter.com/xWLEl6dhJ2 — Max Torres (@mtorressports) January 5, 2023

