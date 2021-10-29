WATCH: Texas releases Trailer Thursday hype video for Baylor game

Although Texas has already played past half of their games on the schedule, Saturday feels like the beginning of the second half. Back-to-back losses to the Oklahoma schools have swung the program to a low spot but there is still an opportunity to end on a high note.

To even have a sniff of success this season, winning in Waco against Baylor is the first step. A win is almost a must at this point, looking to steer clear of living at .500. As simple as it may sound, there is a huge difference between a 4-4 record and a 5-3 record.

Baylor is fresh off a bye as well. Wins against West Virginia and BYU preceded, earning them the No. 16 spot in the latest AP poll.

To prepare for the matchup, the Texas football Twitter account put out their weekly Trailer Thursday. Clips of some of the Longhorns’ best players, with some run through a brick wall type music, and a mini pump-up speech all feature.

Check it out here:

Immediately after the Red River Shootout loss, Steve Sarkisian said the goal was to get to Arlington for a rematch. We have not seen it yet, but it’s time to show a conference championship-caliber team on the field.

Losing would put Texas’ Big 12 hopes to a near mathematical close. Being behind Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Baylor in the standings would be impossible to overcome. Winning puts them in a position to be in position.

Expect healthy doses of the two running backs from both head coaches. Bijan Robinson and Abram Smith are both tied for second in the conference with 10 rushing touchdowns. Whoever’s defense can stop the run better, will have the best chance of winning.

You can catch Texas’ matchup against No. 16 Baylor on Saturday at 11 a.m. CST on ABC.

