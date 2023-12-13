WATCH: Texas releases incredible mini-movie from Big 12 Championship game

There’s no other way to put it: This Texas team is special.

The Longhorns confidently took home the Big 12 title on Dec. 2, their first since 2009. Third-year head coach Steve Sarkisian wanted his team to soak in the moment and reflect on their achievement because it was unclear at that time how the College Football Playoff ranking would shake out.

Would that be Texas’ last game of the season?

Texas, Alabama and Florida State seemed to be on the bubble and one conference champion would be left out. Fortunately for the Longhorns, they were awarded the No. 3 seed and will face No. 2 Washington on Jan. 1 in the Sugar Bowl.

On Tuesday, the Texas football social media department released an incredible mini-movie roughly 8 minutes long that recaps the Big 12 Championship game that got them to this point.

It’s full of highlights, inspiring quotes from Steve Sarkisian, and several special moments between players. Take a look at the full video below.

Mission Accomplished Big 12 Championship: The Mini-Movie pic.twitter.com/237xyJzLHo — Texas Football (@TexasFootball) December 13, 2023

