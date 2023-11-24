WATCH: Texas releases hype video ahead of senior night vs. Texas Tech

No. 7 Texas will host Texas Tech for the regular season finale on Friday.

It’s the final guaranteed Big 12 Conference matchup for Texas as they are departing for the SEC in 2024. If the Longhorns defeat the Red Raiders, Steve Sarkisian’s squad will reach the conference title game on Dec. 2 in Arlington.

A College Football Playoff berth is also on the line. Although Texas is ranked No. 7 in the latest playoff poll, change is expected to come ahead of the Longhorns as several top opponents will play each other over the next two weeks.

Others are looking forward to this game for different reasons. Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark and Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire have made a few interesting comments about the Longhorns over the last year.

Former Texas tight end David Thomas narrated the hype video ahead of senior night for the Longhorns. Thomas referred to this season as Texas’ farewell tour to the Big 12. Take a look at the passionate, motivating video below.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire