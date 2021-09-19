WATCH: Texas RB Jonathon Brooks scores first collegiate touchdown

Texas was able to allow young players and depth pieces to contribute to the dismantling of Rice in Week 3.

One of the positive takeaways from the night was freshman running back Jonathon Brooks in the second half. It was his first crack at playing time with the Longhorns and he certainly showcased his potential.

Brooks finished the contest with nine carries for 63 yards and one touchdown, averaging seven yards per carry. He was tough to bring down, often bouncing off the first few tacklers.

It was the first collegiate touchdown for the Hallettsville native, and there’s likely many more to come over the next few seasons. In the third quarter, Brooks found the end zone on a 17-yard rush.

Jonathon Brooks 17 yard touchdown! Couldn’t be happier for the Hallettsville Brahma & #TXHSFB legend. Also worth mentioning that the second OL unit was mashing folks on this drive. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/DKrHMeo7eJ — Hudson Standish (@WabashIT) September 19, 2021

Brooks was a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class and was rated the No. 24 running back in the country. As a senior, he gained 3,849 yards from scrimmage and scored 65 offensive touchdowns, helping Hallettsville to a 13-3 record and a Texas 3A D-I state runner-up finish.

It will be tough for him to receive playing time as a true freshman behind Bijan Robinson, Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson, but he certainly has a bright future with the program.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.