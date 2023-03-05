WATCH: Texas RB’s Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson at the NFL Combine

Two of the top running back prospects in the NFL Draft are representing Texas at the combine in Indianapolis this week.

Bijan Robinson is expected to be the first running back off the board come April. The do-it-all player enjoyed an excellent career as a Longhorn, winning the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best back as a junior in 2022.

Roschon Johnson is an impressive pro prospect in his own right. Johnson served as Robinson’s counterpart for much of his time at Texas. He is a physical change-of-pace back who improved each season after switching from quarterback to running back as a freshman.

The combination of Robinson and Johnson made up one of the best rushing attacks in recent Texas football memory. They totaled over 2,000 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the season.

The dynamic duo of Robinson and Johnson are showing off their skills to NFL scouts at the skills portion of the combine on Sunday. Here is a look at the highlights of the two going through drills in Indy.

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Off Tackle Recognition drill pic.twitter.com/34G6QDVpsM — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 5, 2023

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Duce Staley drill some interesting comps for Roschon 👀 pic.twitter.com/RmQwpJz6vT — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 5, 2023

Bijan Robinson and Roschon Johnson in the Blast Read drill pic.twitter.com/ubYtnLnnk2 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 5, 2023

Roschon Johnson runs a 4.65 in his second 40 yard dash attempt pic.twitter.com/br7PJ4LHqQ — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) March 5, 2023

4.59 for Roschon Johnson’s 1st pic.twitter.com/20AuGXrwMf — Will Baizer (@WillBaizer) March 5, 2023

