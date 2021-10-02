WATCH: Texas RB Bijan Robinson makes 27-yard touchdown look easy against TCU

Bijan Robinson is still running wild.

In the first quarter of the Texas-TCU matchup, Robinson accumulated 62 yards and one touchdown on nine carries. The most impressive moment happened to be a 27-yard touchdown to put the Longhorns ahead of the Horned Frogs 10-7 at the time.

His vision, balance and power was on full display in the highlight reel.

Bijan Robinson makes every TD look effortless #CFB pic.twitter.com/ISO6YclKUt — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 2, 2021

Texas will need to heavily rely on Robinson in order to escape Fort Worth with a win this week. If he keeps up this pace, he will record his fourth 100-yard game this season.

Steve Sarkisian is hoping to break the TCU curse, where Gary Patterson’s teams have bested Texas in seven of the last nine matchups. The Horned Frogs were the first to score on Saturday after returning the opening kickoff 85 yards.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, they’ve been able to force two takeaways in the first half up to this point.