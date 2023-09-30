WATCH: Texas QB Quinn Ewers runs for 30-yard touchdown against Kansas

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers is using his wheels this season. Just a week after a long touchdown run against Baylor, Ewers took off for a 30-yard scamper for six points.

The run came in response to a blitz that forced Ewers to evacuate the pocket. The Texas signal caller responded by aggressively stepping up in the pocket and heading toward the end zone.

Ewers’ ability to extend plays and break down defenses for explosive runs gives opponents something else to worry about against Texas. The added dimension has the Longhorns offense moving the chains and putting more points on the board.

Blitzing on Ewers might not pay off for opposing defenses moving forward. It didn’t on his 30-yard touchdown run. The play could make opposing coordinators think twice about the pressures they call.

The play marked the second-year starter’s fourth touchdown run of the season and raises his total touchdown tally to 13 on the season.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire