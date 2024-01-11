WATCH: Texas QB Quinn Ewers officially announces return for 2024 season

Texas received massive news on Thursday.

Starting quarterback Quinn Ewers has officially announced his return to Texas for the 2024 college football season. Ewers chose not to declare for the NFL draft, which could bode well for his draft stock next year if he continues the upward climb he’s made over the last two seasons.

Ewers is likely to become the Heisman favorite heading into the 2024 season, and he returns four of five starters along the offensive line.

Texas’ star quarterback threw for 3,479 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2023 with a quarterback rating of 78.3. Ewers led the Longhorns to a 12-2 record, Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff berth.

Having an experienced quarterback and offensive line heading into SEC play this year is a huge positive for Texas. Arch Manning is expected to serve as the backup to Ewers in 2024.

