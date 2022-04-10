WATCH: Texas QB Quinn Ewers tosses touchdown to Xavier Worthy

The quarterback competition in Austin is worthy of the hype its garnering from all over the country.

Hudson Card is in his second year of Steve Sarkisian’s system and is expected to receive the majority of first team reps through the spring.

Ohio State transfer and former five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers is looking to unseat Card for the starting job prior to the season opener on Sept. 3.

The battle is as close as it could be, and for good reason. Both quarterbacks appear to be playing well. Card is talented in his own right and has more experience, while Ewers held a rare perfect rating coming out of high school.

However, it was Ewers who was the MVP of Texas’ scrimmage on Saturday. One of the highlights of the day was this dime to Xavier Worthy for a touchdown.

Once Ewers is comfortable in Sarkisian’s system and familiarizes himself to the speed of the game again, he could easily make up ground in the competition through fall camp.

Considering Card looks improved in his own right and has taken on more of a leadership role this offseason, Texas fans have to feel good about the future of the position.

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.