Watch Texas players celebrate with fans after upset win vs. Alabama
Go on the field to see the reaction of the Longhorns after their upset win on the road against the Crimson Tide.
Go on the field to see the reaction of the Longhorns after their upset win on the road against the Crimson Tide.
Here's how to watch the Texas vs. Alabama game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
It’s a weekend where several ranked teams go on the road to face unranked opponents, so there will be plenty of upset possibilities.
Alabama can attest: Texas is, most definitely, back.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde highlight the biggest matchups in Week 2 of college football including Alabama vs. Texas, Texas A&M vs. Miami, & Colorado vs. Nebraska.
Alabama opted not to send its band to last year's game in Austin after Texas tried to seat them in the upper deck of the stadium.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
Mario Cristobal is hoping to turn the tide in his second season as the head coach at Miami, and he’s off to an excellent start.
Deion Sanders’ second game as Colorado head coach looked a lot different than the first, but the end result was the same — a win.
Hollins' score came as Virginia honored Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D'Sean Perry before the game.
The NTT IndyCar series will stage 18 races this season, culminating at Laguna Seca on Sept. 10. In all the indycars will visit 15 tracks comprising six road courses, five street circuits and four ovals.
It's been a big year for Neymar.
Here’s everything you need to know injury-wise headed into Sunday.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said he still has "trust" in the wideout, but fans took a more critical approach.
The US Open men's singles semifinals will be the three best players in tennis and an American underdog.
Every quarterback on the roster got at least one play.
Both teams had their best seasons in years in 2022.
Sabalenka waited until the last game possible to wake up.
Week 2 is headlined by No. 11 Texas going on the road for a showdown with No. 3 Alabama and Deion Sanders' home debut at Colorado.