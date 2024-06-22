Watch Texas A&M's final hype video that will get you ready for the CWS Finals

The stage is set for the College World Series Finals, where the mighty Texas A&M (52-13) will go head-to-head with the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers (58-12). This is a 'Clash of the Titans', a battle that has been brewing since the start of the regular season, and now it's time for the ultimate showdown.

Both programs are coming off impressive victories on Wednesday. The Volunteers defeated Florida State 7-2 behind a late offensive surge, while the Aggies' dominant pitching performance paved the way for a 6-0 victory over the Florida Gators. Sophomore Justin Lamkin recorded a CWS record nine strikeouts in his best career outing.

As the teams gear up for the most significant weekend in their program history, head coach Jim Schlossnagle, alongside ace pitcher Ryan Prager and DH Hayden Schott, shared their thoughts with the media. The third-year head coach expressed the team's collective desire to bring home a championship to the 12th Man, underlining the importance of the game.

"It would be awesome. The 12th Man deserves it so much. They've been so close and invested so much in athletics." "I think we're the first team to be in the national title since the 30s... The 12th Man is so special, and if I talk about it too much, I'll start crying."

While Tennessee's offense heavily relies on home runs, with 178 on the year, no one can deny that Texas A&M's pitching staff is the hottest group in the country, starting with Ryan Prager in Game 1. With the matchup just hours away, Texas A&M's media team has released the final "hype" video to prepare Aggie fans for what's to come.

Texas A&M will play Tennessee in Game 1 of the College World Series finals on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN.

