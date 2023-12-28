Watch: Texas A&M WR Moose Muhammad III hauls in 1-handed reception during Texas Bowl

First impressions are very important and Texas A&M junior wide receiver Moose Muhammad III made the most of his opportunity on Wednesday night during the Texas Bowl.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko was interviewed during the ESPN broadcast of No. 20 Oklahoma State against Texas A&M and Muhammad impressed his new coach with an incredible one-handed catch.

.@CoachMikeElko joins the ESPN booth and just like that @MooseMuhammad makes a one-handed grab 👀 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/DYOKrQMZsX — Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 28, 2023

Muhammad hauled in a 29-yard reception with his right hand to reach Cowboys territory immediately after Elko stepped into the booth.

“Attaboy, Moose! That’s not a bad first play for me to be calling right there,” Elko said on ESPN. “It’s a heck of a throw and what a catch.

“That’s Moose right there at his finest.”

The junior wideout is the son of former NFL player Muhsin Muhammad II, who played in the league for 14 seasons on three separate teams.

Moose caught the pass from true freshman Marcel Reed. Sophomore starting quarterback Jaylen Henderson injured his right arm on the first snap of the game versus Oklahoma State when he completed an 11-yard pass to junior wide receiver Jahdae Walker.

Muhammad is 1-of-3 wideouts on scholarship that are active on Wednesday along with Walker and freshman Micah Tease.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire