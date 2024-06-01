How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas in the College Station Regional

Mar 3, 2024; Arlington, TX, USA; The Arizona State Sun Devils plays against the Texas A&M Aggies during the Kubota College Baseball Series - Weekend 3 at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M (45-13) will face the Texas Longhorns (36-22) in the second round of the College Station Regional, looking to move on to the Super Regional round for the first time in two seasons and stay in the winners' bracket.

On Friday, both programs impressively rolled past their first-round opponents. The Aggies blanked Grambling 8-0, while the Longhorns exploded at the plate against Louisiana for an impressive 12-5 victory. After defeating Texas 9-2 on the road back on March 5, expect a heated contest with plenty on the line this time around.

While Texas A&M's regular season may have had its ups and downs, the team's final game against SEC play vs. Arkansas was a testament to their potential. They re-established their offensive dominance with a 14-4 blowout win. The team's approach in Friday's game was a stark contrast, with the Aggies amassing ten hits, led by Ted Burton's impressive 3-4 performance, and Braden Montgomery contributing three hits.

Initially scheduled to stream only on ESPN+, the game will now be broadcast on ESPN and have a streaming option. Texas A&M vs. Texas will begin at 8:00 p.m. CT.

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Cameron on Twitter: @CameronOhnysty.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: How to watch Texas A&M vs. Texas in the College Station Regional