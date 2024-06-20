How to watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in the College World Series Finals

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) signals the bench after hitting a double against the Florida Gators during the seventh inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The stage is set for the College World Series Finals, as Texas A&M will take on the top-seed Tennessee Volunteers for a chance to take home the trophy, which would be a first-time accomplishment for both programs.

On Wednesday, Tennessee showcased its dominance, overpowering Florida State with a 7-2 victory. Meanwhile, in a display of sheer skill, the Aggies defeated a red-hot Florida team 6-0, led by the exceptional performance of starting pitcher Justin Lamkin.

After scoring 15 runs in the earlier afternoon victory over Kentucky, Florida's bats completely fizzled with just four hits on the night, as star hitter Jac Caglianone was the only player to record multiple hits on the night.

Using just five pitchers to close things out, Lamkin's CWS record of nine strikeouts paved the way for 14 Ks on the night. Josh Stewart and Evan Aschenbeck closed things in the usual fashion with five strikeouts. The Aggies have lived first-year pitching coach Max Weiner's "control the zone" manta throughout the postseason.

Offensively, sophomore Kaeden Kent, who is currently batting .450 with 10 RBI after star outfielder Braden Montgomery's season-ending injury, recorded two hits, including an RBI single in the 9th. At the same time, SEC Freshman of the Year Gavin Grahovac notably got his groove back with two hits and an RBI single in the 5th.

However, nothing was bigger than Caden Sorrell's two-run homer in the top of the 6th, as the freshman phenom destroyed a high fastball from Gators closer Brandon Neely to essentially end the game.

Texas A&M will play Tennessee in Game 1 of the College World Series Finals on Saturday, June 22, at 6:30 p.m. CT. The game will air on ESPN and be available for streaming on ESPN+.

This article originally appeared on Aggies Wire: How to watch Texas A&M vs. Tennessee in the College World Series Finals