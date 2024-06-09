How to watch Texas A&M vs. Oregon in Game 2 of the College Station Super Regional

Jun 8, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Chris Cortez (10) delivers a ptich during the second inning against the Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Texas A&M's (48-13) Game 1 10-6 victory over the visiting Oregon Ducks (40-19) in the Super Regional round wasn't all positive. Star outfielder Braden Montgomery suffered a season-ending ankle injury in a base-running incident, leaving the Aggies' lineup with a postseason hole.

However, after Ryan Prager allowed seven hits and all six of Oregon's runs, head coach Jim Schlossnagle called up Chris Cortez to the mound. In one of the best pitching outings of the year, the junior shut down the Ducks' offense with 5.2 innings, ten strikeouts, and just two hits and three walks allowed on the afternoon.

After exiting, reliable closer Evan Aschenbeck closed things out with 3 Ks, striking out 60% of the batters he faced. On Sunday, Schlossnagle will now look toward lefty Shane Sdao on the mound. The sophomore is 5-1 on the year, with his most recent start coming last Sunday against Louisiana. He lasted 5.1 innings with six strikeouts in the Aggies' 9-4 Regional win.

To replace Montgomery in the lineup, expect Kaeden Kent to play second base, while Travis Chesnut will likely stay in the outfield.

Game 2 of Texas A&M vs. Oregon at Olsen Field will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. CT.

