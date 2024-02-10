How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Tennessee basketball game

Texas A&M (14-8, 5-4 SEC) will host the No. 6-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (17-5, 7-2 SEC) Saturday at 7:00 p.m. CT.

The Aggies have strung together a few solids games over the past few weeks and head coach Buzz Williams might have finally found a formula to help his team remain consistent. The days of falling into a hole early in games and relying on Wade Taylor to pull them out seem like a distant past, as Tyrece Radford has relieved some of that pressure. They will need every bit of a team effort with the No. 6 team coming into Reed Arena Saturday night.

The Vols are as good as advertised and present several issues for A&M. For starters; they have one of the top scorers in the league in Dalton Knecht, who averages around 20 points a game and can get to the free throw line often.

They also hold a 12.8 scoring margin over their opponents and a 4.0 rebounding margin. Along with having the top assist leader in the SEC, they are in the top half in made three-point shooting percentage. Tennessee will look to spoil the Aggie’s current winning streak as they march toward a number one seed in the NCAA Tournament. Ahead of the matchup, Tennessee is just a 1.5-point favorite on the road.

The A&M SEC opponents are hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Jace Carter

Points: 6.8

rebounding: 5.3

Steals: 0.9

Dalton knecht

Points: 20.2

Assist: 2.0

rebounds: 4.7

How to Watch

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Tom Hart

Color Commentary: Jimmie Dykes

How to Listen

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Series: Tennessee, 11-7

Biggest win: 17 points (83-66, 2002 in College Station)

Biggest loss: 23 points (88-70, 1985 in Knoxville, Tenn.)

Longest winning streak: 4 games (2014-2016)

Longest losing streak: (3) 3 games (1951-1985, 2016-2019, 2021-2022)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 1 game (2023)

Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - No. 6 Tennessee

Coach Buzz Williams knows the Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht is a top player, but he isn’t the only threat they have to keep an eye on.

“it’s not like three has to score and so when you give all of your attention to Three those other guys will beat you Zero is their second leading score in conference play and then when you give all of your attention to each kid that uh young man they’re worthy of that attention and then three just abuses you “

