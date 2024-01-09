How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No 13 Auburn basketball game

Texas A&M (9-5, 0-1 SEC) will be on the road against the No. 16 Auburn Tigers (8-5,1-0) at Neville Arena on Tuesday at 8:00 PM CST.

The Aggies are a confusing team after falling to LSU last Saturday, just a year removed from being on top of the SEC last season. They have struggled to find scoring and their perimeter defense has got them in trouble when teams start to find their three-point shot. Coach Buzz Williams sat down with this team after the LSU game and told them they must go back to their brand of basketball. It better resonate throughout the locker room because the road only gets more difficult over the next few games.

The Tigers, on the other hand, are on a red-hot winning streak right now, defeating their last seven opponents by 15 points or more. Four of the starting five are essentially scoring double digits so far on the season and they are shooting 47% from the field while only allowing 38% from their counterparts.

The A&M SEC opponents consist of hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

wade Taylor IV

Points: 17.6

Assist: 4.5

Steals: 2.1

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Johni Broome

Points: 15.6

Rebounds: 8.6

Blocks: 2

How to Watch

Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

TV: ESPN 2

Play-by-play: Tom Hart

Color Commentary: Jay Williams

How to Listen

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Series: Auburn, 15-6

Biggest win: 29 points (87-58, 2006 in Auburn, Ala)

Biggest loss: 24 points (95-71, 1990 in Auburn, Ala)

Longest winning streak: 4 games (2005 – 2013)

Longest losing streak: 2 games (1990 – 1992)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 3 games (2021 – 2023)

Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - Auburn

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Buzz Williams knows that his team needs to get back to do what they do best if they want to be competitive moving forward.

“I think a lot of the things that we have worked really hard for that to be the standard was not apparent.”

Contact/Follow us @AggiesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas A&M news, notes, and opinions. Follow Jarrett Johnson on Twitter: @whosnextsports1.

Story originally appeared on Aggies Wire