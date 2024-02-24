How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Tennessee basketball game

Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7 SEC) will be in Knoxville to face No. 5th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC) Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

It’s crunch time in Aggieland with five games left in the regular season. Now is the perfect time for A&M to get another Quad 1 win on their resume and move back to .500 in conference play. The Aggies are a good ball club but just have been on the wrong side of too many close games. A win over the Vols could be a shot in the arm they need to make a run leading up to March Madness.

Tennessee could lose the rest of their games and still make the tournament, and a loss against A&M wouldn’t be that bad. However, the Vols are on a mission to improve their seeding and will look to avoid the season sweep by beating a struggling Texas A&M squad. Revenge may not be the motivation but it sure is in the back of everyone’s mind in Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night.

The A&M SEC opponents are hosting Kentucky, Florida, and Tennessee at Reed Arena to highlight the home slate. The Aggies’ road foes include Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt.

Players to Watch

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrece Radford

Points: 15.3

rebounding: 5.3

assist: 2.3

Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dalton knecht

Points: 20.0

Assist: 2.0

rebounds: 4.9

How to Watch

(Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN)

TV: ESPN

Play-by-play: Karl Ravech

Color Commentary: Jimmie Dykes

How to Listen

C. Morgan Engel-USA TODAY Sports

TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)

Web: 12thman

App: 12th Man Mobile App

Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton

Series History

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Series: Tennessee, 11-8

Biggest win: 17 points (83-66, 2002 in College Station)

Biggest loss: 23 points (88-70, 1985 in Knoxville, Tenn.)

Longest winning streak: 4 games (2014-2016)

Longest losing streak: (3) 3 games (1951-1985, 2016-2019, 2021-2022)

Current streak: Texas A&M, 2 game (2023-2024)

Betting Lines

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the early odds as of Feb.23, courtesy of Athlon Sports

Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-12)

Over/Under: 144

