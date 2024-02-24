How to watch: Texas A&M vs. No. 5 Tennessee basketball game
Texas A&M (15-11, 6-7 SEC) will be in Knoxville to face No. 5th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (20-6, 10-3 SEC) Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
It’s crunch time in Aggieland with five games left in the regular season. Now is the perfect time for A&M to get another Quad 1 win on their resume and move back to .500 in conference play. The Aggies are a good ball club but just have been on the wrong side of too many close games. A win over the Vols could be a shot in the arm they need to make a run leading up to March Madness.
Tennessee could lose the rest of their games and still make the tournament, and a loss against A&M wouldn’t be that bad. However, the Vols are on a mission to improve their seeding and will look to avoid the season sweep by beating a struggling Texas A&M squad. Revenge may not be the motivation but it sure is in the back of everyone’s mind in Thompson-Boling Arena Saturday night.
Players to Watch
Tyrece Radford
Points: 15.3
rebounding: 5.3
assist: 2.3
Dalton knecht
Points: 20.0
Assist: 2.0
rebounds: 4.9
How to Watch
TV: ESPN
Play-by-play: Karl Ravech
Color Commentary: Jimmie Dykes
How to Listen
TAMU Sports Network: WTAW 1620AM, WTAW 94.5FM (local)
Web: 12thman.com
App: 12th Man Mobile App
Play-by-Play: Andrew Monaco / Dr. John Thornton
Series History
Series: Tennessee, 11-8
Biggest win: 17 points (83-66, 2002 in College Station)
Biggest loss: 23 points (88-70, 1985 in Knoxville, Tenn.)
Longest winning streak: 4 games (2014-2016)
Longest losing streak: (3) 3 games (1951-1985, 2016-2019, 2021-2022)
Current streak: Texas A&M, 2 game (2023-2024)
Buzz Williams previews Texas A&M - Tennessee
Coach Buzz Williams speaks ahead of match up with No. 5 Tennessee
Betting Lines
Here are the early odds as of Feb.23, courtesy of Athlon Sports
Spread Favorite: Tennessee (-12)
Over/Under: 144
